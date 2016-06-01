Cochran in court - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Cochran in court

An Indiana man accused by law enforcement of causing a head-on collision while driving the wrong way on an Oklahoma Interstate was in court on Wednesday.

Court documents show that Jerry Cochran of Markleville, Indiana was driving northbound in the southbound lane of I- 44 in Cotton County when his pickup hit a southbound car killing the two people inside.

