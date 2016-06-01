Rushing trial continues

Jury selection for a high profile murder trial continued in Comanche County Wednesday.

20-year-old Thorsten Rushing is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of his father and brother in their Lawton home.

Several co-defendants are already serving time for their role in the crime and are expected to testify against him.

Investigators say Rushing shot and killed his father and brother and then tried to stage the crime scene to make it look like a home invasion.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

