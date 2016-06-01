Bates sentenced for role in shooting death

In Tulsa, former county reserve deputy Bob Bates was sentenced to four years in prison for the shooting death of Eric Harris.

Bates was given the maximum sentence for second-degree manslaughter.

Bates was in a sting operation when he claimed he mistook his handgun for his stun gun when he fatally shot Harris.

Harris' son graduated high school this weekend and says he forgives Bates for shooting and killing his father.

Meanwhile, Bates’ wife Charlotte, is blaming the media for her husband’s conviction.

And says she worries he will die behind bars.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved