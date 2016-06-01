Newly opened restaurant donates to local project - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Newly opened restaurant donates to local project

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Remember when Bricktown Tap House and Kitchen promised to dedicate the proceeds from their soft opening to the project?

Well, on Wednesday $7,500 was handed over at a check presentation ceremony. 

The funds were raised during the event that brought in over 750 guests.

The Lake Wichita Falls Revitalization Project were the recipients of the donation.

