Fatal hit and run in Cotton County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials say a Burkburnett woman is dead after a fatal hit and run on Thursday morning in Cotton County.

It happened where U.S. 70 and U.S. 277 meet in Cotton County.

Troopers say just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning the driver of a large heavy duty pickup truck hit a 36-year-old female from Burkburnett.

Authorities are on the hunt for the driver of that vehicle.

The truck is said to have sustained damage, possibly to the windshield, and there might be dents on the front half of the truck.

There is probably blood on the front part of the truck as well.

If you have any information, call the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at 580-353-0783.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved