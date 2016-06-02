Double Murder Trial - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Double Murder Trial

By Ava Van Valen, Morning Anchor
Connect
Source: KAUZ Source: KAUZ
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

The capital murder trial of a Quanah man gets underway in Hardeman County. Today was jury selection in the case against Gary Andrew Callaway and almost one hundred potential jurors were packed into the courtroom for jury selection. Callaway, who is from Quanah, is charged with 2 counts of capital murder for the shooting deaths of 46 year old Lisa Marie Waddle, who was from Burkburnett and 41 year old Terrance Besaw of Chillicothe. Authorities believe the murders happened on or before April 8th of last year. 

The victims bodies were found in an abandoned house North of Quanah near highway 285 and Loop 133. This is where Texas Rangers believe Callaway shot Besaw and Waddle.

D.P.S. Officials say Callaway was eventually arrested in Wichita Falls at a Motel 6 on an outstanding warrant for debit card abuse. He was initially jailed last year on a one million dollar bond.

According to a Texas Rangers affidavit he later confessed to the murders. 

Jury selection may continue into tomorrow. Callaway's double murder trial is expected to start next Monday.

Copyright 2016. All Rights Reserved KAUZ News.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Jaws of Life used in crash on Fairway and Southwest Parkway

    Jaws of Life used in crash on Fairway and Southwest Parkway

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:18 PM EST2018-03-01 23:18:38 GMT
    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. 

    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. 

  • Video: Bus swerves, narrowly misses car on icy roads

    Video: Bus swerves, narrowly misses car on icy roads

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:27 PM EST2018-03-01 22:27:42 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:50 PM EST2018-03-01 22:50:12 GMT

    A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.

    A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.

  • Natural Hair Care industry gains steam

    Natural Hair Care industry gains steam

    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-03-01 21:56:30 GMT
    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty. (Source: RNN Texoma)Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty. (Source: RNN Texoma)Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty 

    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty 

    •   
Powered by Frankly