The capital murder trial of a Quanah man gets underway in Hardeman County. Today was jury selection in the case against Gary Andrew Callaway and almost one hundred potential jurors were packed into the courtroom for jury selection. Callaway, who is from Quanah, is charged with 2 counts of capital murder for the shooting deaths of 46 year old Lisa Marie Waddle, who was from Burkburnett and 41 year old Terrance Besaw of Chillicothe. Authorities believe the murders happened on or before April 8th of last year.

The victims bodies were found in an abandoned house North of Quanah near highway 285 and Loop 133. This is where Texas Rangers believe Callaway shot Besaw and Waddle.

D.P.S. Officials say Callaway was eventually arrested in Wichita Falls at a Motel 6 on an outstanding warrant for debit card abuse. He was initially jailed last year on a one million dollar bond.

According to a Texas Rangers affidavit he later confessed to the murders.

Jury selection may continue into tomorrow. Callaway's double murder trial is expected to start next Monday.

