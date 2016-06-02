Road work begins at Fairway and Johnson

Preventing flooding along a busy roadway is part of a project that will affect your commute in the coming weeks, especially if your route involves crossing the intersection of Fairway Boulevard and Johnson Road.

Crews will be connecting a new storm water drain line on at that location starting this weekend.

As of Saturday morning, you can expect to see crews setting up cones, barricades, and signs marking detours and signs for road closures.

Although the actual work begins on Sunday.

It's unclear how long this project will take at this time.

