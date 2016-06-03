Community Events: June 3- 5

Rain has forced the Wichita Falls Relay for Life to change locations.Friday's event will now be held at the J S Bridwell Ag Center, right behind the MPEC.The event still begins at 7 p.m.Bring out the entire family and walk to support the American Cancer Society.This year the event is circus themed.

The North Texas Home Builders Association is kicking off the 64th Annual Parade of Homes on Friday.It runs all weekend and again next weekend.The homes will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.Tickets are only $8 and benefit Habitat for Humanity.A kickoff lunch was being held at the Sikes Lake Center at MSU. Ava Van Valen is there and will have more tonight at 5 & 6 o’clock.

St. Mary's parish of Windthorst celebrated its 124th birthday Friday.The festivities kick off with a dance at 7 p.m., but the big party is Sunday with food booths, games and lots of activities for the family.Proceeds from the events will be used to replace the roof on St. Mary's Church.

Graham is the place to be for lunch or dinner this Saturday, June 4.The annual Food Truck Championship is being held tomorrow in America's largest downtown square.It runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Food trucks from all over Texas will battle it out for a $10,000 grand prize.Admission is free for the event. The Graham Chamber of Commerce will also be hosting the Annual Possum Pedal Bike Ride, as well as a concert later Saturday night.

