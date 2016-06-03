Texoma's Most Wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 06-03-2016

Keisha Devon Deems

White Female

DOB: 09-21-90  Red/Blu  

110 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall

Wanted For:  PR Bond Canceled - Possession of Controlled Substance

Rafella Muckleroy

Black Female

DOB: 12-09-93  Blk/Bro

106 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall

Wanted For:  Violation of Probation - Criminal Mischief O/$1,500 - U/$20,000

Jack Allen Gant, III

White Male

DOB: 07-23-82  Blk/Bro

200 Lbs. / 6’01” Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation

Tyrone Wayne Davis

Black Male

DOB: 06-04-92  Blk/Bro

175 Lbs. / 6’04” Tall

Wanted For:  Violation of Probation - Prohibited Weapon 

Amber Michelle Cox

White Female

DOB: 02-19-92  Bro/Bro

130 Lbs. / 5’01” Tall

Wanted For:  Tamper with Government Records

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities. 

If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.

You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.

You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.

Together we can make a difference.

