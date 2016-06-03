WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 06-03-2016

Keisha Devon Deems White Female DOB: 09-21-90 Red/Blu 110 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall Wanted For: PR Bond Canceled - Possession of Controlled Substance Rafella Muckleroy Black Female DOB: 12-09-93 Blk/Bro 106 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Criminal Mischief O/$1,500 - U/$20,000 Jack Allen Gant, III White Male DOB: 07-23-82 Blk/Bro 200 Lbs. / 6’01” Tall Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation Tyrone Wayne Davis Black Male DOB: 06-04-92 Blk/Bro 175 Lbs. / 6’04” Tall Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Prohibited Weapon Amber Michelle Cox White Female DOB: 02-19-92 Bro/Bro 130 Lbs. / 5’01” Tall Wanted For: Tamper with Government Records

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.



If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.



You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.



You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.



Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.



Together we can make a difference.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved