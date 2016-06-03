Water receding across Wichita Falls area

Water has receded across Wichita Falls. There is currently only one road closure in the district in Wichita County. Barricades are up on State Highway 25 North of Electra from FM 370 to River Road West. The road will remain closed for the weekend.

Meanwhile, State Highway 16 in Young County opened back up today. This highway carries a lot of traffic between Wichita Falls and Graham. Motorists may find some water still standing on the shoulders.

If you are traveling to other parts of the state this weekend, you are advised to check out DriveTexas.Org where you can find the latest on road closures and conditions.

