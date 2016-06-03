Woman allegedly trades baby for drugs in Wichita Falls

Police in Wichita Falls are investigating a claim that a baby was sold for drugs.

Officers say around 3 a.m., they received a call from someone, claiming she was told a child was sold for drugs at a house on Bonner Street in Wichita falls.

The caller says she headed to the house found the baby and called the police.

CPS officials took the infant to the hospital.

Officials say she is less than six-weeks-old.

No one has been arrested, but police are investigating. Stay with six for updates.

