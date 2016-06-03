Burkburnett couple face more criminal charges

A Burkburnett woman is facing more charges tonight in connection to a case that began in March.

Sara Anne Woody and her husband Jonathan Darrel Woody together face more than 30 criminal charges.

NewsChannel 6 has learned Sara Woody is accused of numerous things including making children lick a dirty toilet as a punishment, and hitting them with a large spoon on the lip until it bled.

Back in March, police told us on more than one occasion she also forced two children to drink apple cider vinegar to get them to vomit food they weren't supposed to eat.

Both are behind bars in the Wichita County Jail. Sara, who faces 29 charges, has a $3 million bond.

While Jonathan, who faces four charges,has a bond of $550, 000.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved