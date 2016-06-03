A ribbon cutting and a luncheon kicked off the 64th Annual Parade of Homes today. It’s a Texoma tradition showcasing the latest in home design and construction. The event is sponsored by the North Texas Home Builders Association and Builders Lumber Company and co-sponsored by the Patterson Family of Dealerships.

“It's a great chance for everyone to get out and see the new neighborhoods, see what local builders are doing, check out new products and get some decorating ideas. It is just a great way for everyone to get out and kind of network with each other and see what's going on in our community.”

Participants can see the newest trends and designs like beautiful crown moldings, and granite countertops. Michael Grassi is the Vice President of NTHBA and his home is on the tour.

“We have a very large master bathroom that looks more like what you'd see in the spa. It's a unique opportunity to come out and see some of the higher end houses in Wichita Falls.

The Parade of Homes is not only a fun event it's a great way to give back. Some of the ticket proceeds go to Habitat For Humanity of Wichita Falls. A non-profit organization that helps build homes for local families in need. Carla Dowlen is the Marketing Director for Habitat For Humanity.

“We partner with the North Texas Home Builders Association and we share the profits from all ticket sales."

The NTHBA is made up of home builders and companies who provide materials and services to create new homes and apartments for citizens and communities in 8 North Texas counties.

Eddie Holcomb, President of the NTHBA, says this is an event for everyone to enjoy.

“It's kind of an annual thing. Women, partners, husbands, wives - they just go out and check out the newest trends and colors and what's coming up. It's like a party once a year.”

The parade runs two consecutive weekends, June 3 / 4 / 5 & 10 / 11 / 12. Homes will be open Fridays from 6-8 PM and Saturdays & Sundays 1-5 PM. Tickets can be purchased at any of the Parade Homes for $8.00 each. One ticket allows you to tour all parade entries. For a list of addresses and map visit the NTHBA website at www.nthba.com.

Copyright 2016. All Rights Reserved.