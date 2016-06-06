Manhunt Monday

Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for Jermaine Jasmine Blue

He is charged with Burglary of a Habitation

He was born on July 25, 1978. He is described as a Black male with Black hair and Brown eyes. He weighs approximately 185 pounds and is 6' 0".

Never attempt to apprehend this subject.

Anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You don't have to give your information and you could win a cash reward.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved