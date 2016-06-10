Early morning drug arrest near Lucy Park

A Vernon woman is behind bars in Wichita Falls, after a traffic stop around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police say Maria Carina Valtierra was driving in the 2500 block of Terrace at Lucy Park.

Since the park was closed officers stopped the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a glass pipe with burn marks and a clear plastic bag of methamphetamine.

The 22-year-old was taken off to the Wichita County Jail.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved.