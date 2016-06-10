Zach Holder is originally from Paragould, Arkansas, a small town tucked away in the northeastern part of the Natural State. He grew up watching severe weather and winter storms move through Arkansas and knew that he wanted to pursue a career in weather.

He graduated from Mississippi State University in May of 2016 with his B.S. degree in Geosciences with a concentration in Meteorology. While in college he chased storms across the southeast seeing two large tornadoes within 50 miles of campus in 2016 alone.

He joined the Skywarn 6 Weather Team on May 23rd, 2016. He’s most excited about getting the chance to forecast and chase severe weather in Tornado Alley. One of the biggest things that Zach has learned is to root for people, not weather. He’s ready to use his knowledge of severe weather and winter storms to serve Texoma. He’s also excited about getting out and discovering Texoma’s towns, restaurants, and attractions. If you see Zach around Texoma, feel free to say hi to him! He loves meeting new people and getting to know those in Texoma.

In his free time, Zach likes to run, watch and play sports, hike, and attend concerts. He likes a variety of music but usually has country playing. He’s a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Dallas Mavericks, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

You can follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHolderWx where he posts not only weather updates for Texoma but also about his life.