WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 06-10-2016

Brian John Flores

Hispanic Male

DOB: 04-03-89  Blk/Bro

170 Lbs. / 5’07”  Tall

Wanted For:  Surety Off Bond  Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance

Austin Blaine Kimbro

White Male

DOB: 01-16-96  Bro/Bro  

150 Lbs. / 5’08” Tall

Wanted For:  Violation of Probation - Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence 

Emanuel Lee Carper

Black Male

DOB:  05-20-84  Blk/Bro

185 Lbs. / 6’03” Tall

Wanted For:  Failure to Comply with Registration Requirement

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities. 

If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.

You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.

You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.

Together we can make a difference.

