Police find drugs in traffic stop

A 55-year-old Texoma woman is now behind bars on drug charges.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department stopped a 1996 Buick Regal in the 1200 block of Central Freeway for expired vehicle registration.

55-year-old Denise Scruggs was the driver and the only one in the car.

Police found a glass pipe with burn marks on it, and a small amount of cocaine in the car.

Scruggs was arrested and taken to the Wichita County Jail.

