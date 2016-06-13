Manhunt Monday

Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for Donna Lacy

She is charged with credit card debit card abuse enhanced (elderly)

She was born on May 27, 1967. She is described as a Black female with Black hair and Brown eyes. She weighs approximately 180 pounds and is 5' 05".

Never attempt to apprehend this subject.

Anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You don't have to give your information and you could win a cash reward.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved