Jail Update

It was a successful week for Wichita County Jail work orders and thousands of dollars were approved for jail out of county inmate housing.

The Wichita County Commissioners met today and say 58 jail work orders were completed last week. Showers are included on that list and are expected to be finished in about a month. Commissioners say they have caught up on backlog and, moving forward, expect to get between 30 and 50 work orders completed a week.

About $15 thousand dollars was approved for jail out of county housing for the same inmate who was previously transferred from Wichita County Jail to Archer County Jail to accommodate her disability. Christina Peyton from Wichita Falls was arrested last year along with her husband. Police said in a statement that the couple paid an undercover officer $500 dollars to kill their daughter's boyfriend.

Officials with the Jack County Sheriff's Office say Peyton, who walks with a cane, was transferred to the Jack County Jail about a month ago. Texas State Jail Standards require anyone housed in a jail with over one hundred inmates to get a TB test. Archer County Jail doesn't give TB tests so Peyton was transferred to Jack County.

Copyright 2016. All Rights Reserved KAUZ News