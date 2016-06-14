Search continues for missing Duncan boy

The search for a missing child continues in Duncan, OK, nearly 48 hours after he went missing.

8-year-old Damion Alexander Davidson was reported missing from his home around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Damion has brown hair and green eyes. He weighs about 50 pounds and is 4 feet tall.

Damion is also an autistic and non-verbal child.

So far the search found his pajama pants Sunday hanging in some branches over a creek near the Duncan bypass.

Police are exploring the possibility that Damion might have been trying to go to school.

If that was the case, he could have walked down to Highway 81 which was flooded at the time.

If you have any information on Damion’s whereabouts, please contact Duncan Police at (580) 255-2112.

