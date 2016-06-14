WFISD special board meeting

The Wichita Falls Independent School District board members are holding a special meeting on Tuesday at noon.

Officials with the district will be discussing the May 2016 budget amendments, as well as giving updates on construction ongoing projects.

Also on the agenda, the superintendent's contract including salary and the standardized dress proposal for Burgess elementary.

That meeting will be held in the board room at the education center Broad Street.

