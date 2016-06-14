Fire destroys home on Cypress

A two-alarm fire did extensive damage to a home on the 4700 block of Cypress on Tuesday morning.

Wichita Falls fire crews were dispatched to the home just before noon.

At first, they were told someone was trapped in the house, but fire officials say the person who lived there got out safely.

Officials say a lot of belongings in the front and back yard of the home made it difficult for them to battle the blaze.

Damages to the home are estimated at $150,000.

The cause of the fire has been listed as a misuse of flammable materials.



