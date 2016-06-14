Wreck causes delays on Kell

A wreck involving three cars caused major delays for commuters traveling home on Tuesday.

Wichita Falls police say just after 4 p.m. a Buick hit the back end of a pickup truck causing another car, a Mazda, to hit the truck a second time.

The accident did force traffic officials to shut down all but one lane of Kell West causing delays in traffic. No injuries were reported, and all lanes expected to be reopened shortly.

