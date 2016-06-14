Two in jail for flea market theft - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Two in jail for flea market theft

WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

Two people are behind bars after trying to burglarize the Holliday Road flea market.
Wichita Falls police responded to a burglar alarm at the flea market around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night.
Once on the scene, officers then found 36-year-old Lisa Hobbs crawling out the back of one of the units.
Hobbs told police 37-year-old Donald King was also inside.
Officers then found a container of lead wheel weights that had been removed from the building.
Both Hobbs and King are charged with burglary of a building.

