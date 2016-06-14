Two in jail for flea market theft

Two people are behind bars after trying to burglarize the Holliday Road flea market.

Wichita Falls police responded to a burglar alarm at the flea market around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night.

Once on the scene, officers then found 36-year-old Lisa Hobbs crawling out the back of one of the units.

Hobbs told police 37-year-old Donald King was also inside.

Officers then found a container of lead wheel weights that had been removed from the building.

Both Hobbs and King are charged with burglary of a building.

