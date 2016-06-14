WFISD: Update

Local elementary school officials are proposing a dress code and school construction projects are moving forward. These are just a couple of the topics the Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees discussed in a special session today.

School officials from Kate Burgess Elementary School submitted a proposal to the WFISD Board for a standardized dress code at the school.

They want to use the dress code as a strategy to improve student's performance and behavior. 72% of parents surveyed agreed that standardized dress should be implemented at the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year.

According to school officials who are in favor of a standardized dress code - wearing brand name clothing or inappropriate clothing can cause issues with the students at the school. They say they feel the dress code will even the playing field and students can benefit from a little more structure.

Another topic at today's special session - school construction projects are in various stages of development. School officials say the Kirby Junior High HVAC project continues to move forward.

"With that new HVAC system they will be lowering the ceilings and also doing some additional construction on some of the classrooms

to better utilize the current classroom space."

Across town, construction is wrapping up on the Barwise Leadership Academy roof.

The new roof is almost done - the only section not finished is the last section of the roof over the gym. That section will cost $170 thousand dollars.

Two tennis court projects will also be starting soon at a cost of $225 thousand dollars. They'll be replacing the court at Hirschi High School first - taking up the top layer of the court to evaluate the condition of the foundation underneath. Depending on that - how much work they have to do and how much it's going to cost - they plan on doing the court at McNeil Junior High next.

75% of the Memorial Stadium parking lot paving project is finished and project organizers say it's coming in at or under budget. The majority of the paving will be done in the next two weeks. They also discussed adding cement for additional reinforcement to the circle drive around the stadium and are hoping the cost of the additional reinforcement can be paid for with the money saved by coming under budget.

