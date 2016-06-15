Henrietta ISD superintendent wins big

The Henrietta ISD and its Superintendent are celebrating today.
Jeff McClure has been named the Region 9 Superintendent of the year.
McClure now progresses to the state competition.
He has served as the Superintendent at the Henrietta ISD for 12 years.
Candidates are chosen based on strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality, and public involvement in education among other things.
We here at Newschannel 6 would like to say congratulations to Mr. McClure.
