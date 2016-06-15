Head on collision sends two to hospital

A crash on Highway 16 sent two men to the hospital on Tuesday.

DPS Trooper Dan Buesing said just before 5:30 p.m. Lonnie Lovern, a 73-year-old from Graham, was severely injured when a pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign on Dark Canyon Road, and collided head-on with Lovern’s vehicle.

Both Lovern, and Alexander Roman, 19, and the driver of the pickup truck, were airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital for treatment.

DPS officials are still investigating this incident.

