Former Manhunt Monday suspect "no billed"

A Wichita Falls man who has been no billed by a Wichita County grand jury on the charge of assault.



Desmond Matthews was the subject of a Manhunt Monday back in August of 2015 for an assault incident.



Prior to that Matthews was wounded in a shooting on Bailey in July of 2015.

At the time of the shooting, Matthews refused to cooperate with detectives.

“No bill" is a legal term that indicates that a grand jury has decided that there is not enough evidence to place a criminal suspect on trial in court.

