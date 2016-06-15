Kellogg joins the list of companies to recall products

The Kellogg Company voluntarily recalled a variety of snacks on Tuesday amid fears of undisclosed peanut-residue contamination.

Kellogg released a list of affected products, which include treats from its Keebler Famous Amos to Kellogg's Special K cereal to its Mother's and Murray lines.

The company says it has gotten no reports of illness related to recalled products.

Frito-Lay issued a similar recall last week, as did Hostess brands the week before.

