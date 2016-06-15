Young county man faces five child pornography charges

A Young County man faces five counts of child pornography.

Dennis Harmon Bell, 60, was arrested by Texas Rangers at his residence in Graham, Texas, on child pornography charges back in March of this year.

On June 8, a Young County grand jury indicted Bell on five counts of child pornography charges.

On Tuesday Bell was taken into police custody.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to update this story.

