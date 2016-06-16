Arrest made in homicide investigation

UPDATE:

Friday at approximately 4:20 pm on Pennsylvania Ave officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department arrested 66-year-old Robert Fleeks on a Murder warrant in connection with the recent murder of 30-year-old Helen Fletcher.

Fleeks was transported to the Wichita County jail without incident. His bond was set at $500,000.

On June 16th at approximately 7:00 am WFPD officers responded to the 100 block of Lee in reference to a deceased female.

The WFPD Crimes against Person unit responded and began to investigate. It was discovered that Fletcher had suffered a gunshot wound.

=================

Law enforcement officials say 30-year-old Helen Fletcher - a Wichita Falls resident - died of a gunshot wound. Police say she was shot at 1402 2nd Street, at 2nd and Michigan. They say they believe that after she was shot, she walked across the street to the Community Healthcare Center parking lot where she collapsed and died.

An off-duty police officer found Fletcher's body a little before 7 a.m. in the parking lot at the Community Healthcare Center on the 200th block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Detectives spent today gathering evidence at both the Community Center and the residence at 1402 2nd Street.

Law enforcement officials say they are still interviewing people and do not yet have anyone in custody.

