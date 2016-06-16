House fire near Lake Kickapoo

Firefighters responded to a small fire at a home near Lake Kickapoo on Thursday morning.

It happened at a two-story house on Waters Edge Road just after 9 a.m.

Fire crews from Holliday, Archer City, and Bowman, were on scene as well as Archer ambulance.

The Archer County Sheriff said the homeowners were burning dead grass in the flower bed and caught the house on fire.

There were injuries reported due to the flames, and the home had minimal damage to the outside wall of the house as well as smoke damage inside.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved