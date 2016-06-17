Servicing The Service

A Wichita Falls woman has dedicated her life to making sure Sheppard Air Force Base military members, their families and retirees are taken care of. 68-year-old- Jene Myers loves her job at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service. So much so, that she's coming upon her 50th year of service.

Myers started working at Sheppard Air Force Base after graduating school in 1966. She began her career working at the beer garden - stayed in food service for 15 years and ended up in retail where she now works as a stocker.

She's held many different positions in her long career but one thing that remains constant is her dedication to military members - active and retired - and their families.

Myers is described in glowing terms - such as spunky and sweet - by her colleagues. They say she's always upbeat and extremely hard working. Her boss, Paula Casteen, says Jene is a wealth of knowledge.

Myers has won numerous awards and accolades over the years for her service. Today she was presented another. Daniel Wise - the General Manager of Fort Sill, Sheppard and Altus Air Force Base Exchanges, presented Myers with a command coin and matching pin as a thanks for her service.

Myers has worked both part time and full time over the years. She had a short span of time in 2002 when she retired...or should I say tried to retire. Seven weeks after she left they called her back and asked her if she'd like to take a stocker position.

She says eventually she'll retire and volunteer somewhere but she isn't certain when that will be...and if she's ready to stop taking care of Team Sheppard.

