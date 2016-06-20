Robbery suspect arrested

Police in Wichita Falls arrested 21- year-old Jantz Bolt for aggravated robbery after he robbed a man at gunpoint Saturday night.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Giddings just before 10:30 p.m.

The victim told police a black male who goes by the nickname "Cheese" pointed a handgun at him and demanded money.

The victim handed over an orange pill bottle that had some cash in it.

Officers found Cheese, who they later identified as 21-year-old Jantz Bolt, in the 1400 block of Bell Street.

At first, Bolt gave police a fake name, but police said he then confessed to the robbery.

Police also found the handgun and orange pill bottle used in the robbery.

