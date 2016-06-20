Woman cut out of car after crash

DPS troopers are investigating a crash that sent one woman to the hospital yesterday.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Sunday on Highway 287 in Chillicothe.Troopers said 43-yera-old Bernice Wall crossed into the northbound lane of traffic and struck a tractor-trailer.

Wall had to be cut out of her 2010 Dodge mini van with the jaws of life and was airlifted from a Quanah hospital to a Wichita Falls hospital.

Her 10 and 8-year-old kids were both seatbelted and not injured.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was also not injured.

