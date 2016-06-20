Flight makes emergency landing near Bowie, TX

A Nocona family flying home from Omaha; Nebraska made an emergency landing just miles from the Bowie airport on Sunday.

The pilot said the plane, a 1969 Piper, single engine registered out of Oklahoma, suffered a throttle failure during its approach and was unable to land at the airport.

The pilot then located a safe landing area three miles away and from the airport and safely landed the aircraft.

No one was injured during the incident.

