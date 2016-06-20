Flight makes emergency landing near Bowie, TX - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Flight makes emergency landing near Bowie, TX

File Photo/ Source: KAUZ File Photo/ Source: KAUZ
BOWIE, TX (KAUZ) -

A Nocona family flying home from Omaha; Nebraska made an emergency landing just miles from the Bowie airport on Sunday.

The pilot said the plane, a 1969 Piper, single engine registered out of Oklahoma, suffered a throttle failure during its approach and was unable to land at the airport.

The pilot then located a safe landing area three miles away and from the airport and safely landed the aircraft.

No one was injured during the incident.  

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly