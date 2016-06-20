Passing Grade

Last Wednesday was a great day for the Wichita County Sheriff's Office. The Wichita County Jail and Sprague Jail Annex passed a surprise inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. The jail failed the inspection last year.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke says that between the Commissioners Court, the inmate work crews, their maintenance workers and their staff they were able to get all of the jail maintenance issues handled.

Thanks to the ongoing jail repairs, Duke says the jail is now in better shape - how it looks inside, the paint, the problems and the electrical and plumbing issues. He says they are excited they passed the inspection but that they have to keep the momentum going and continue the repairs.

One of the next things on the repair list is the roof on the Sprague Jail Annex, which Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom says will cost close to a million dollars. Despite the repairs, Judge Gossom says Wichita County will eventually need a new jail facility.



