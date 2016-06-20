New information in Wichita Falls homicide

WFPD officers have arrested a man in connection with the death of a 30-year-old woman, found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Community Health Care Center on Thursday.

Robert Fleeks was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of Helen Fletcher.

An arrest affidavit states Fleeks was in a relationship with Fletcher, and the two were involved in numerous violent altercations in the past.

Fleeks told Wichita Falls police that he was arguing with Fletcher over an old girlfriend when things got heated.

Fleeks recounts being inside his home, while Fletcher was allegedly outside breaking windows of that house. Fleeks said he grabbed his handgun and fired a warning shot at Fletcher, but ended up shooting her.

Fleeks later told police he tossed the gun in a field of tall grass, but investigators said that gun was found in a dumpster at another location.

Fleeks remains behind bars in the Wichita County Jail on a $500,000 Bond.

