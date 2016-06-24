Super Swim - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Super Swim

By Ava Van Valen, Morning Anchor
Connect
Source: KAUZ Source: KAUZ
WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

It's going to be a hot summer here in Texoma and swimming is the perfect way to cool off - but a dip in the pool can be deadly if children don't know how to swim. The World's largest Swimming Lesson is an event to raise awareness and prevent drowning and accidental deaths of children aged one to fourteen. Parents say swimming lessons are vital.

"It's lifesaving and you won't worry as much about them if you know they know how to swim. Not that anything will happen but it does help them to possibly save themselves."

Castaway Cove Waterpark in Wichita Falls has hosted the event for 6 years. 

"It just raises more awareness to parents and children alike, it stresses the importance of having swimming lessons and learning how to swim to prevent drowning in and around the water."

This year the world's largest swimming lesson expects over 45 thousand participants this year in over 509 locations in 23 countries.

About half of the 15 kids who took part in the swimming lesson at castaway cove today didn't know how to swim - the rest were just brushing up on their techniques.

Team WLSL who organizes the event says it's a great way to send the message that swimming lessons save lives.
Participants had a great time at today. They learned a lifesaving lesson and, most importantly, had fun.
 


 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Jaws of Life used in crash on Fairway and Southwest Parkway

    Jaws of Life used in crash on Fairway and Southwest Parkway

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:18 PM EST2018-03-01 23:18:38 GMT
    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. 

    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. 

  • Video: Bus swerves, narrowly misses car on icy roads

    Video: Bus swerves, narrowly misses car on icy roads

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:27 PM EST2018-03-01 22:27:42 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:50 PM EST2018-03-01 22:50:12 GMT

    A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.

    A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.

  • Natural Hair Care industry gains steam

    Natural Hair Care industry gains steam

    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-03-01 21:56:30 GMT
    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty. (Source: RNN Texoma)Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty. (Source: RNN Texoma)Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty 

    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty 

    •   
Powered by Frankly