Super Swim

It's going to be a hot summer here in Texoma and swimming is the perfect way to cool off - but a dip in the pool can be deadly if children don't know how to swim. The World's largest Swimming Lesson is an event to raise awareness and prevent drowning and accidental deaths of children aged one to fourteen. Parents say swimming lessons are vital.

"It's lifesaving and you won't worry as much about them if you know they know how to swim. Not that anything will happen but it does help them to possibly save themselves."

Castaway Cove Waterpark in Wichita Falls has hosted the event for 6 years.

"It just raises more awareness to parents and children alike, it stresses the importance of having swimming lessons and learning how to swim to prevent drowning in and around the water."

This year the world's largest swimming lesson expects over 45 thousand participants this year in over 509 locations in 23 countries.

About half of the 15 kids who took part in the swimming lesson at castaway cove today didn't know how to swim - the rest were just brushing up on their techniques.

Team WLSL who organizes the event says it's a great way to send the message that swimming lessons save lives.

Participants had a great time at today. They learned a lifesaving lesson and, most importantly, had fun.





