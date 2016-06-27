Here are Texoma's Most Wanted as of 06 24 2016

WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 06-24-2016

Mykel Laurence Foster

White Male

DOB: 12-04-95 Bro/Blu

180 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall

Wanted For: Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Charles Edward Manning

Black Male

DOB: 08-26-87 Blk/Bro

140 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall

Wanted For: Theft of Service O/$2,500 - U/$30,000 Samantha McDonald

White Female

DOB: 11-25-87 Bro/Bro

145 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance Mario Rodriquez

Hispanic Male

DOB: 01-26-92 Blk/Bro

220 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall

Wanted For: Surety off Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance in Drug Free Zone Joeangel Esparza

Hispanic Male

DOB: 07-09-95 Blk/Bro

128 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance in Drug Free Zone

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.



If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.



You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.



You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.



Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.



Together we can make a difference.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved