A traffic accident sends one person to the hospital

A traffic accident near Seymour Highway and Polk Street in Wichita Falls sends one person to the hospital.
Wichita Falls Police say a Pontiac struck the passenger side of a Toyota that was trying to cross Seymour highway Wednesday evening.
The front right passenger in the Toyota was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers say the driver of the Pontiac got a ticket for no drivers license and his car was impounded.
Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.
The reward for information, that would help solve the 1988 murder of a Haskell County child, has increased.
The reward for information, that would help solve the 1988 murder of a Haskell County child, has increased.
WFPD said the burglary took place at a home in the 1100 block of Harlan around 11:39 p.m.
WFPD said the burglary took place at a home in the 1100 block of Harlan around 11:39 p.m.
A chlorosulfuric acid leak at a chemical plant caused some residents near the plant to shelter in place on Monday.
A chlorosulfuric acid leak at a chemical plant caused some residents near the plant to shelter in place on Monday.