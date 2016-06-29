A traffic accident sends one person to the hospital

A traffic accident near Seymour Highway and Polk Street in Wichita Falls sends one person to the hospital.

Wichita Falls Police say a Pontiac struck the passenger side of a Toyota that was trying to cross Seymour highway Wednesday evening.

The front right passenger in the Toyota was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say the driver of the Pontiac got a ticket for no drivers license and his car was impounded.

