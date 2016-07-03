New Information: Body found in clothing donation box in Graham

Graham Police are releasing new information about a body found in a clothing collection box over the.

?The body was found on Saturday in a donation box behind a local church on the 1,000 box of Loving Highway.

Graham Police Chief Tony Widner said the man was identified as 33-year-old David Donald of Graham.

He said Donald was found inside the box wearing nothing but a pair of shorts.

Chief Widner said there were no visible signs of injury or foul play on the body.

An autopsy is underway to determine a cause of death.

Graham police, the Young County Sherriff's Department, the Texas Rangers, and District Attorney's Office are all investigating this case, but investigators said people have gotten in the box in the past to get clothes and other items.

