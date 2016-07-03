Man found dead in pool in Wichita Falls - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Man found dead in pool in Wichita Falls

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Police said they were called out to Lake Park Drive around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found what they believe to be a  body in the pool.
Officials said the man might have been staying at the house while it was up for sale, and they believe he is a relative of the home owner.
Detectives and crime scene technicians were called out to process the scene, as well as a dive team to retrieve the body from the pool.

