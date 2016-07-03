Man found dead in pool in Wichita Falls

Police said they were called out to Lake Park Drive around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found what they believe to be a body in the pool.

Officials said the man might have been staying at the house while it was up for sale, and they believe he is a relative of the home owner.

Detectives and crime scene technicians were called out to process the scene, as well as a dive team to retrieve the body from the pool.



