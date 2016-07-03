Authorities identify body of woman found in Young County

The body of a woman found in Young County, near Newcastle on Sunday has been identified.



DPS Troopers said they found the body of Shelby Gober of Olney, Texas.

Gober was 33-years-old.

Texas Rangers are still investigating her death.

Gober's body was discovered on Lowe Road off of Texas Highway 251 around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

