Red, white and blue were the colors of the day at the Kell House Museum's 32nd Annual Old Fashioned Celebration and Most Patriotic Parade. Our country's colors waved proudly from flags and many in the community wore them on t-shirts, hats and shorts to honor America.

Event organizers say today's festivities are a gift from the Kell House to the community to celebrate America's birthday.

“We're just trying to celebrate the fourth with our community and have a great time.”

The day started with the Most Patriotic Parade where members of the community were invited to show off their patriotism.

“Our parade is the Most Patriotic Parade so we invite people of all ages to decorate their stroller, scooter or their golf cart patriotically and then we give ribbons for the winners.”

They also had organizations from around the community come and set up game booths. Organizers say they had a lot of local non-profits take part.

After the parade, the Kell House hosted an old-fashioned salute to America with an awards presentation, the pledge of allegiance, and special guests.

“The Mayor and City Council were all invited. We had Colonel Gillespie from Sheppard Air Force Base up here. We are very excited to have the flag core and flag detail out here. This is the first time they've done that and it was something exciting and new.”

Food, drink and games followed. It was a fun family affair to bring the community together that attendees say they enjoyed.

“It feels blessed to see all the community come together in Wichita Falls. It's a great thing.”

“Wichita Falls continues to put on a marvelous Fourth of July celebration to celebrate the 240th birthday of the United States. We're a young country but a fantastic country.”

Fun was had by all - but there was also a palpable sense of pride and appreciation. Men, women and children who say they are grateful to live in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

“The flag has a lot of history behind it and it kind of brings tears to my eyes when I think about all that went behind the making and the history of the flag.”



Copyright 2016. All Rights Reserved KAUZ News.

