Manhunt Monday

Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for Danielle Stone

She is charged with deadly conduct

She was born on December 5, 1994. She is described as a White female with Brown hair and Hazel eyes. She weighs approximately 150 pounds and is 5' 06" tall.

Never attempt to apprehend this subject.

Anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You don't have to give your information and you could win a cash reward.

