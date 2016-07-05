Vernon man drowns at lake near Altus

A Vernon man is dead after drowning at a Lake in the Quartz Mountains, near Altus.



Highway Patrol officials say 18-year-old Jessie Ramirez of Vernon, Texas, was part of a group who were swimming in the southeast portion of the lake around noon on Monday.



Witnesses said Ramirez went under and did not resurface.

Rescue crews from the Lake Patrol, the Greer County Sheriff's Department, and Quartz Mountain searched the lake and found him after eight hours.

