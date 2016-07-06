Cache Police Chief shot during chase

Two suspects in the shooting of a Police Chief are still on the loose.



Cache Police Chief Donna Kimmel was shot while responding to a suspicious person call at a vacant home around 11 p.m. Monday.



When she arrived on the scene, she attempted to make contact with two males.

The men took off running, and after a short chase one of them turned around and shot Kimmel in the abdomen.

Luckily, she was protected by a bulletproof vest and was able to radio in for help.

The men are both described as being in their late teens or early twenties, thin, light skinned, and average height.

?If you have any information about this incident, please call the Cache Police Department at (580) 429-3381

