Brown announces candidacy for City Councilor

Jesse Brown as he declares his candidacy for Wichita Falls City Councilor (Source KAUZ)

An MSU graduate is running to be a Wichita Falls City Councilor.

Jesse Brown announced his candidacy for District Four City Councilor position on Wednesday morning.

Tim Ingle currently represents that district.

During his time at MSU Brown was appointed as student regent for the MSU Board of Regents, and voted as a delegate to the 2016 State Republican Convention.

He was also student body president and valedictorian.

Brown says if elected, economic development would be his first and main focus.

